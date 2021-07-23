X22 REPORT: MI, No Such Agency Are The Key, Trump & The People Are The Stone, Unity Is Strength

X22 REPORT: July 22, 2021

Ep. 2534b - MI, No Such Agency Are The Key, Trump & The People Are The Stone, Unity Is Strength



The patriots pre-planned and allowed the [DS] complete the crime. Once they complete the crime the world need to see their true agenda and the people are seeing this. Trump and the patriots setup during his 4 years, everything was put into place and carefully executed. The [DS]/fake news/big tech believed they had the upperhand, Trump and the patriots knew they would take the bait. During and after Trumps presidency his mission was to bring the people together and wake up the rest. The key is MI, Military, No such agency, the stone is the people, this is what is needed to keep the country together it is called the keystone. Unity is strength.



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