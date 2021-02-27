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NutriMedical Report FRIFEB26TH_H2_BERNSTEIN_CPACTRUMPBACKSOON
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430 views • February 27, 2021
CPAC SUNDAY TRUMP SPEACH WON 2020 ELECTION AND SOON RETURN TO POWER, END OF BIDEN HARRIS RICE FAKE REGIMED, WUHAN LAB USA FUNDED TO 2024,MICHELLE AND DR BILL DEAGLE MD ANSWERING WELLNESS PROTOCOLS NUTRIMEDS AND TECH HEALING ANSWERS TO CALLERS AND EMAILS, COVID19, EDUCAP, DANGERS OF mRNA VACCINES, GLOBAL RESENT GLOBALIST AGENDA, GATES EUGENIC STERILIZER AND DEPOPULATION OF WORLD,
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