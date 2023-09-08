BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Cannabis Jimmy watches this young Lady with great facial expressions tell Ophra and the Rock to shove it - and the other lady is fired up and on her way to Maui to see what the heck is going on.
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
751 views • September 08, 2023

So this older lady comments on Nani the Director of the Housing Authority working for the Cabal governor of Hawaii.  She held a meeting on Oahu rather than on Maui to address the issues of Maui after the fires.  I watched this meeting. You could feel the tension in the room.  Nami was under attack and actually held her own fairly well I thought. She was in a no win situation so she resigned.  I can not say I blame her. Who would want that job now ?  All of the people sitting around that big oblong table were squirming in their seats. One Dick Head was talking on his cell phone ignoring the speakers.  The MMA fighter - DJ Pin , a local Hawaiian fighing on the UFC circuit was the best.  He tore them all anew assholes. Plus the other gentleman with the band aid on his face, very articulate, etc, asked for a show of hands if they had signed on to the new development plan for the Smart City.  That was unreal to see that.   I understand DJ Pin  is running for Governor. I hope he wins.

Keywords
rockmauioprah
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

DOJ: States Must Share Immigrant Data With DHS or Risk Losing Federal Funds

Douglas Harrington
ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

ID Verification Breach Exposes Millions of Sensitive Identity Documents

Edison Reed
Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Power Outages and Home Medical Equipment: Planning for Extended Disruptions

Iva Greene
Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Putin hails 12% trade jump as Indonesian president makes second Russia trip of 2026

Cassie B.
Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Gallup Poll: 89% of Americans View Government Corruption as Widespread

Garrison Vance
SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

SCO Summit in Bishkek Showcases Expanding Eurasian Bloc

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy