Hilary drenched deserts and flooded roadways in California & More!

Paul Begley





August 22, 2023





Current events as they pertain to Bible Prophecy!

See more at www.paulbegleyprophecy.com





Donate to this channel to continue this work at

https://www.paulbegleyprophecy.org/do...





You may also mail in donations at

Paul Begley

1048 B Sagamore Pkwy West Box 33

West Lafayette, IN 47906





Mike From Around the World Analysis on Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/PaulBegley





Watch our Coming Apocalypse Live broadcasts

Tues & Wed 12pm, Sun 7pm, Tue 6pm, Thur 9:30pm





Follow my Twitter account https://twitter.com/pastorbegley





Become a member of the Paul Begley Prophecy Online Church

https://forms.gle/HgqFQPUL6Ra57gZm7





Hilary drenched deserts and flooded roadways in California

READ MORE: https://apnews.com/article/tropical-s...





Biden visits fire-ravaged Maui as search efforts continue

READ MORE: https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/21/politi...





Former neonatal nurse sentenced to life in prison for the murders of 7 babies

READ MORE: https://apnews.com/article/lucy-letby...





Links for B.C.





Visit My Website

https://bcbegley.com





Follow Me On Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/B.C.Begley





Subscribe To My Patreon

https://www.patreon.com/bcbegley





Watch Me On YouTube

/ @b.c.begley6007





Follow Me On Twitter

https://twitter.com/BC_News1





Watch Me On Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/c-280191





Follow Me On Gab

https://gab.com/BC_Begley





Subscribe To The Apocalypse Watch App

https://newapocalypsewatch.com





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mmwrrqzT3D8