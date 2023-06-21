Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian helicopter survives having tail ripped off
channel image
The Prisoner
8580 Subscribers
Shop now
251 views
Published 19 hours ago

What happens if you shoot off the tail of a twin rotor Russian helicopter? It turns out, nothing.

Sure, the tail might fall off to the ground in pieces, but the helicopter itself won’t. That’s exactly what happened when this particular helicopter, which appears to be a Ka-52 or a similar twin rotor design, found itself damaged by Ukrainian air defense. The tail collapsed, falling straight down into a field below. The helicopter, on the other hand, flew off almost nonchalantly.

Twin rotor designs, everyone.

Mirrored - RT

Keywords
helicopterrussiantwin rotor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket