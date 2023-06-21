Russian helicopter survives having tail ripped off

What happens if you shoot off the tail of a twin rotor Russian helicopter? It turns out, nothing.

Sure, the tail might fall off to the ground in pieces, but the helicopter itself won’t. That’s exactly what happened when this particular helicopter, which appears to be a Ka-52 or a similar twin rotor design, found itself damaged by Ukrainian air defense. The tail collapsed, falling straight down into a field below. The helicopter, on the other hand, flew off almost nonchalantly.

Twin rotor designs, everyone.

Mirrored - RT

