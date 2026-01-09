BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
ALERT This Will Change The WORLD 4 MANY PEOPLE Who Were Mis-Led Or Never Had It SPIRITUALLY Xplained
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5176 followers
1
74 views • 1 day ago

This Is Probably the BEST The Lord Has Had Me SHOW You the TRUTH of the LORD GOD and HIS NAME and YOUR Identity In Christ.. ALL GLORY To The King of Kings the Lord Of LORD's... ((((( EL ))))) The ALMIGHTY GOD


http://www.kleckfiles.com/index.html?251231-01


Zack Wintz

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos


Dave Shadow

https://www.youtube.com/@daveshadow584/videos


J Kleck

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1zXL4kHdnLEOIKcgCZjclQ


www.kleckfiles.com/?220622-02


Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

The Jonathan Kleck: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384/videos

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/

New Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos


*************************


To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/


The Jonathan Kleck

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8


Shared from and subscribe to:

NOW un-O

https://www.youtube.com/@JonathanKleck-u9i


