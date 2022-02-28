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Epic PaladinOrganics.com Company Promo Video - Legendary Quality Above USDA Organic Standards
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20 views • February 28, 2022
In this video “IN A TIME OF MYTH AND LEGEND”, we present our Paladin Organics company.
We are a small family-owned and operated business in the United States of America. Our business was formed at the beginning of 2022, with our USDA Certified Organic lip balm being the first product released after several years of testing. We hope that you will enjoy our current and future legendary quality products, which go above and beyond USDA Certified Organic standards, as much as our family does.
What is Legendary Quality? All ingredients are USDA Certified Organic. Made in the USA. Non-China ingredients, Non-GMO, Preservative-Free, No Artificial Ingredients, Paraben Free, Pesticide Free, Gluten Free, Phthalates Free, Petrolatum Free, SLS Free, Cruelty Free, BPA-Free, Safe to Ingest Ingredients, Ethically Produced. 100% Natural without using synthetic fertilizers, sewage sludge, irradiation, or genetic engineering of DNA / RNA / mRNA. Wind Power is used whenever possible. Certain ingredients are also tested in our products using GS-MC to ensure the highest purity standards.
Visit our website for additional details at: https://www.PaladinOrganics.com
Purchase details at: https://www.PaladinOrganics.com/PaladinOrganicsProducts.html
We are a small family-owned and operated business in the United States of America. Our business was formed at the beginning of 2022, with our USDA Certified Organic lip balm being the first product released after several years of testing. We hope that you will enjoy our current and future legendary quality products, which go above and beyond USDA Certified Organic standards, as much as our family does.
What is Legendary Quality? All ingredients are USDA Certified Organic. Made in the USA. Non-China ingredients, Non-GMO, Preservative-Free, No Artificial Ingredients, Paraben Free, Pesticide Free, Gluten Free, Phthalates Free, Petrolatum Free, SLS Free, Cruelty Free, BPA-Free, Safe to Ingest Ingredients, Ethically Produced. 100% Natural without using synthetic fertilizers, sewage sludge, irradiation, or genetic engineering of DNA / RNA / mRNA. Wind Power is used whenever possible. Certain ingredients are also tested in our products using GS-MC to ensure the highest purity standards.
Visit our website for additional details at: https://www.PaladinOrganics.com
Purchase details at: https://www.PaladinOrganics.com/PaladinOrganicsProducts.html
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