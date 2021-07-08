Trump: If Freedom of Speech May Be Taken Away, Then Dumb and Silent

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7/7/2021 Former US president Donald Trump said in his press conference that If freedom of speech may be taken away, then dumb and silent. People will be laid, like sheep to the slaughter. This fundamental American right and liberty is under incredible threat and attack by a lot of different sides. Section 230 protects social media companies from liability.