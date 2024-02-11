⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(11 February 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces repelled five attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 30th, 32nd, 43rd, 44th mechanised brigades, and 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade near Tabayevka, Ivanovka, and Sinkovka (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 210 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles.

▫️In Krasny Liman direction, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces inflicted losses on AFU manpower and hardware near Dzerzhinskoye (Donetsk People’s Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.

Moreover, two attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 60th and 63rd mechanised brigades were repelled near Yampolovka (Donetsk People’s Republic) and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People’s Republic).

The AFU losses amounted up to 120 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles.

▫️In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces delivered strikes at AFU manpower and hardware near Novoye, Krasnoye, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka (Donetsk People’s Republic) and repelled 11 attacks launched by units of the AFU 24th, 42nd mechanised brigades, 79th Air Assault Brigade, and 114th Territorial Defence Brigade near Belogorovka, Bogdanovka, Mayorsk, Leninskoye, Novgorodskoye, and Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People’s Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 325 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.

▫️In South Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces supported by artillery inflicted losses on AFU manpower and hardware near Shevchenko, Vodyanoye (Donetsk People’s Republic), and Priyutnoye (Zaporozhye region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 150 Ukrainian troops and three motor vehicles.

▫️In Kherson direction, units of the Russian Groups of Forces supported by artillery repelled one attack launched by the AFU 117th Mechanised Brigade near Novopokrovka (Zaporozhye region), as well as inflicted losses on AFU manpower and hardware near Verbovoye, Rabotino (Zaporozhye region), Tyaginka, Ivanovka, Lvovo, Berislav, and Mikhailovka (Kherson region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 50 Ukrainian troops, nine motor vehicles, one U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one D-20 and one D-30 howitzers.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces wiped out one command post of the AFU 3rd Assault Brigade near Novogrodovka (Donetsk People’s Republic), one aviation ammunition depot, as well as engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 119 areas over the past 24 hours.

Air defence units intercepted 30 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Orlyanksoye (Kharkov region), Proletarka, Peschanovka, Novaya Myachka, Druzhbovka, Obryvka (Kherson region), Krivosheyevka (Lugansk People’s Republic), Kleshcheyevka, Kamenka, and Artyomovsk (Donetsk People’s Republic).

📊 In total, 570 airplanes and 265 helicopters, 12,196 unmanned aerial vehicles, 464 air defence missile systems, 14,959 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,218 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,012 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 18,469 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.