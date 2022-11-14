© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/articles/520080
Summary：11/11/2022 OAN: Doctors find myocarditis and pericarditis are associated with COVID vaccination not infection. The myocarditis incident rate was 800 times higher for the vaccinated population than the unvaccinated population.