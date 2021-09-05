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Cure for memory loss and information about Electromagnetic Weapon induced Torture
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53 views • September 05, 2021
If your family member has total memory loss and can no longer recognise you then you must give them a ketone drink such as medium chain triglycerate oil and they will be able to recognise you and speak to you clearly for half an hour according to Dr Paul Mason who you will find online.
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