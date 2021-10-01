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▶️ This Is My Plan - Amateur Investing #18 | EP#473
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40 views • October 01, 2021
Time for another update on my investment portfolio and my passive income journey. In this episode, I cover my regular monthly update sharing what I invest in and why. This is amateur investing at its finest!
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. All my stock information is 100% accurate, but my crypto data may or may not be simulated*
I share everything so you can follow everything I’m doing with 100% transparency. The point of doing all this is to show you that it’s possible and provide some sort of framework that can be followed. This isn’t financial advice, and you shouldn’t exactly replicate my investing. What you should do is figure out what works best for you and stick to the basics of dollar-cost averaging, investing in good assets, avoid liabilities, compounding interest, be frugal, buy low, and sell high.
I cover my rules for investing here: https://lbry.tv/@ScottCBusiness:4/Investing:d
Here is the breakdown for my investing and budgeting templates: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/If-You-Want-To-Save-Money:7
Investing Spreadsheet Template Link: https://mega.nz/file/tTxwyKqB#rfTiKWibP_ur5F82JQUh7gDILI8Wpx_UbyrBuowmVGc
Income Tracking Spreadsheet Template Link: https://mega.nz/file/YXxWiShK#M5b1FwjtZxBErwHmUvFrQQzlnNsDY089XzutTKFZ4EQ
Budgeting Spreadsheet Template Link: https://mega.nz/file/pC4kxC4B#jwMG1lTlb1KCs7D43-XaSw0t-VSyWDq-W1ORiQevg0s
Below I will list everything for the monthly report:
I cover the recent stock buys I went through, share my portfolio breakdown updates, and share my thoughts on the current market. Not a lot has happened this month, I’ve just been repaying back my “borrowed” tax money. I am currently making about $137.33 a month from passive income mostly from stock dividends, crypto income, and some from music royalties. I’m on track to hit my goal of earning $150 on average per month from passive income by the end of the year. This will effectively cover 3 utility bills once achieved.
My portfolio is roughly rounded to about 86% crypto, 14% stocks, and less than 1% in precious metals. While I’m still earning a great deal of crypto I am not adding more to my positions and instead saving up some money before I focus on maxing out my TFSA.
My total annual projected income from passive sources is $1724.92. $1,464.99 of those yearly profits are coming from stock dividends, about $181.73 are coming from cryptocurrency staking, I already earned about $16.38 from my RealT crypto tokenized real estate before I sold it, and $61.83 came from music royalties. My crypto income project has gone way up now that I’ve started focusing more on building my passive income crypto positions.
In my last update, my total portfolio value was $269,853.08 CAD. My current portfolio value with all my investments is $250,821. This is down about $19,000 from last month’s total value. This isn’t a huge dip, so I’m not too worried. Over the past several months I’ve dealt with volatility upwards of $60,000 portfolio swings so this isn’t anything new and I still believe we are on track for a big rise soon.
I earned $59.18 CAD from stock dividends, $0 CAD from crypto real estate, and $7.95 CAD from my last month of staking Hive, HBD, TRX, and MTR staking on Den.Social. In total, I have earned about $331.55 CAD from crypto and $1,114.17 CAD from stock dividends. I have been starting to focus more on crypto passive income. Also note that I accidentally shared these stats on September 2nd for July’s report instead of July’s numbers so don’t be confused. My apologies.
My portfolio in terms of sector breakdown is now 12% Utilities, 20% Insurance, 18% Banking, 25% Real Estate, 1% into an Investment Fund, and 24% into general ETFs. I’ve not changed anything other than buying a few more shares in an investment fund. My goal is to average about a 5% yield on my portfolio and I’m currently at an average yield of 4.83% which I’m comfortable with.
I am currently still down -32% on $4,300 worth of Bitcoin ETF growth stocks and up 12.51% on my $32,635 worth of dividend stocks.
For crypto, my breakdown is now 2% LBC, 3% DASH, 2% BCH, 1% LTC, 53% ETH, and 39% BTC. This is allegedly valued at $199,183 CAD at the time of writing this. I’ve been going all-in on BTC & ETH as I truly believe the next few months will be life-changing and I’ve aligned my financials accordingly over the past year. I still expect to see big changes in the next few months if not the next year and if not that, then in the next cycle.
Was this helpful for you? What stocks do you invest in? Do you prefer growth investing or building passive income? Do you invest in cryptocurrencies that pay out regularly? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
*Disclaimer: This is not financial advice and is purely for entertainment purposes. All my stock information is 100% accurate, but my crypto data may or may not be simulated*
I share everything so you can follow everything I’m doing with 100% transparency. The point of doing all this is to show you that it’s possible and provide some sort of framework that can be followed. This isn’t financial advice, and you shouldn’t exactly replicate my investing. What you should do is figure out what works best for you and stick to the basics of dollar-cost averaging, investing in good assets, avoid liabilities, compounding interest, be frugal, buy low, and sell high.
I cover my rules for investing here: https://lbry.tv/@ScottCBusiness:4/Investing:d
Here is the breakdown for my investing and budgeting templates: https://odysee.com/@ScottCBusiness:4/If-You-Want-To-Save-Money:7
Investing Spreadsheet Template Link: https://mega.nz/file/tTxwyKqB#rfTiKWibP_ur5F82JQUh7gDILI8Wpx_UbyrBuowmVGc
Income Tracking Spreadsheet Template Link: https://mega.nz/file/YXxWiShK#M5b1FwjtZxBErwHmUvFrQQzlnNsDY089XzutTKFZ4EQ
Budgeting Spreadsheet Template Link: https://mega.nz/file/pC4kxC4B#jwMG1lTlb1KCs7D43-XaSw0t-VSyWDq-W1ORiQevg0s
Below I will list everything for the monthly report:
I cover the recent stock buys I went through, share my portfolio breakdown updates, and share my thoughts on the current market. Not a lot has happened this month, I’ve just been repaying back my “borrowed” tax money. I am currently making about $137.33 a month from passive income mostly from stock dividends, crypto income, and some from music royalties. I’m on track to hit my goal of earning $150 on average per month from passive income by the end of the year. This will effectively cover 3 utility bills once achieved.
My portfolio is roughly rounded to about 86% crypto, 14% stocks, and less than 1% in precious metals. While I’m still earning a great deal of crypto I am not adding more to my positions and instead saving up some money before I focus on maxing out my TFSA.
My total annual projected income from passive sources is $1724.92. $1,464.99 of those yearly profits are coming from stock dividends, about $181.73 are coming from cryptocurrency staking, I already earned about $16.38 from my RealT crypto tokenized real estate before I sold it, and $61.83 came from music royalties. My crypto income project has gone way up now that I’ve started focusing more on building my passive income crypto positions.
In my last update, my total portfolio value was $269,853.08 CAD. My current portfolio value with all my investments is $250,821. This is down about $19,000 from last month’s total value. This isn’t a huge dip, so I’m not too worried. Over the past several months I’ve dealt with volatility upwards of $60,000 portfolio swings so this isn’t anything new and I still believe we are on track for a big rise soon.
I earned $59.18 CAD from stock dividends, $0 CAD from crypto real estate, and $7.95 CAD from my last month of staking Hive, HBD, TRX, and MTR staking on Den.Social. In total, I have earned about $331.55 CAD from crypto and $1,114.17 CAD from stock dividends. I have been starting to focus more on crypto passive income. Also note that I accidentally shared these stats on September 2nd for July’s report instead of July’s numbers so don’t be confused. My apologies.
My portfolio in terms of sector breakdown is now 12% Utilities, 20% Insurance, 18% Banking, 25% Real Estate, 1% into an Investment Fund, and 24% into general ETFs. I’ve not changed anything other than buying a few more shares in an investment fund. My goal is to average about a 5% yield on my portfolio and I’m currently at an average yield of 4.83% which I’m comfortable with.
I am currently still down -32% on $4,300 worth of Bitcoin ETF growth stocks and up 12.51% on my $32,635 worth of dividend stocks.
For crypto, my breakdown is now 2% LBC, 3% DASH, 2% BCH, 1% LTC, 53% ETH, and 39% BTC. This is allegedly valued at $199,183 CAD at the time of writing this. I’ve been going all-in on BTC & ETH as I truly believe the next few months will be life-changing and I’ve aligned my financials accordingly over the past year. I still expect to see big changes in the next few months if not the next year and if not that, then in the next cycle.
Was this helpful for you? What stocks do you invest in? Do you prefer growth investing or building passive income? Do you invest in cryptocurrencies that pay out regularly? Let me know what you think about this in the comments below and don’t forget to subscribe!
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