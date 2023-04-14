CA HPV BILL AMENDED: DROPS MANDATE

BREAKING NEWS! California Assembly Bill 659 has been amended, removing the mandate for students to be vaccinated against HPV. Hear how Perk Advocacy and ICAN Legislate partnered to ensure no mandates would be included in this legislation.
