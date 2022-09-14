JAMES CORBETT AT THE 9/11 TRUTH FILM FESTIVAL

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/filmfestival-aq3/
On Sunday, September 11, 2022, James Corbett appeared at the 2022 9/11 Truth Film Festival (in support of the Lawyers' Committee for 9/11 Inquiry and their upcoming film, 9/11: Crime Scene to Courtroom) to talk about Part 3 of False Flags: The Secret History of Al Qaeda. He discusses the film with Richard and Gail Gage of RichardGage911.org and answers questions about the research that went into it.
