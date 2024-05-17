Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Carl Higbie: What was on those tapes? We were told he has nothing to hide!
channel image
GalacticStorm
2251 Subscribers
Shop now
8 views
Published 16 hours ago

Carl Higbie: "The White House has been anything but transparent, especially when it comes to covering up the resident's decline."



https://x.com/NEWSMAX/status/1791238448092713223

Keywords
carl higbieexecutive priviledgehur investigation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket