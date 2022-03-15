Is Russia doing a Good Thing? 03/15/2022

If we look in the Spirit, this war is not to destroy a country. it's a Spiritual war between good and evil. Between God's People and the Moloch/Baal Worshippers. To rid Ukraine of the child trafficking and more heinous crimes!0:00 Is Russia doing the Right Thing?01:20 People are grateful Russia finally did something03:32 Russia’s DeNazification Operation in Ukraine10:16 War will worsen Global Food Shortage12:32 UN Accuses U.S. of Funding Military Bio-weapons18:41 Ukraine Prepares Potential Move of Sensitive Data21:27 Wheat Prices hit a 14-Year High25:03 What is going on Prophetically34:20 Joseph’s KitchenVisit us online at:To sign up for the "Train the Prophets" April 21-24,2022 please visit:Thank you for supporting our Ministry:For Tithes and Offerings please visit:Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy ClubTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:Promo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubTo register for the Aglow Meeting in Columbia with Stan and Leslie please visit:Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:Become a Ministry Member here:Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:EMP Shields:Promo Code: ProphecyMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:Promo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112#Putin #Russia #War #Ukraine