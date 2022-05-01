The World Has Changed | The Crowhouse

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://nexusnewsfeed.com/article/geopolitics/60-countries-sign-up-to-policing-misinformation/
Mexico Says Goodbye to the Covid Warning System
https://www.vallartadaily.com/mexico-says-goodbye-to-the-covid-warning-system-moves-to-endemic-state/
Mexican government declares coronavirus now endemic, not pandemic in that country
https://www.knau.org/knau-and-arizona-news/2022-04-27/mexican-government-declares-coronavirus-now-endemic-not-pandemic-in-that-country
México transita al estado endémico de la COVID-19
https://twitter.com/i/events/1518962163049656320?t=Dn7aoVUsA5_zhzdX1a8K6Q&;s=09
New York Time Propaganda - How the War in Ukraine is Creating a Global Food Crisis
https://www.nytimes.com/2022/04/05/podcasts/the-daily/ukraine-russia-food-supply.html
Climate change: Designers of cow face mask that neutralises emissions from belching win £50k Prince Charles prize
https://news.sky.com/story/climate-change-designers-of-cow-face-mask-that-neutralises-emissions-from-belching-win-50k-prince-charles-prize-12599908
China reports first human case of H3N8 bird flu
https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/china-reports-first-human-case-h3n8-bird-flu-2022-04-26/
Food insecurity and the global cost of Russia's war on Ukraine: UK statement at the UN
https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/food-insecurity-and-the-global-cost-of-russias-war-on-ukraine-uk-statement-at-the-un
Confederate Receipt Book
https://docsouth.unc.edu/imls/receipt/receipt.html
ESG Watch: 'Writing is on the wall' for U.S. companies with SEC's tough new rules on reporting climate risk
https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/esg-watch-writing-is-wall-us-companies-with-secs-tough-new-rules-reporting-2022-04-26/
EdenArk - Lemons or lemonade
https://mailchi.mp/edenark.com/a-lemons-or-lemonade-decision-for-your-business?e=f1f0602a25
Dominic Perrottet Announces Flood Recovery Corporation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQHfFc2JVhA
Bring Me The Horizon - Parasite Eve (Official Video)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=racmy7Y9P4M
Weatherwar101 Website
https://weatherwar101.wordpress.com/
Weatherwar101 YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7ktpNzvxJo8PHD0bLl5K-Q
Crypto 101: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-crypto-vigilante-embed/61d5d4dff09e0/
Investing In Junior Mining Companies: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/61cf75a2baa87/
Jeff Berwick Special Stock Pick: https://scarecrow--dollarvigilante.thrivecart.com/the-dollar-vigilante/6166decd93629/
Commonwealth of Australia States Assembly
https://commonwealthofaustraliastatesassembly.com/
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
“There is more stupidity than hydrogen in the universe, and it has a longer shelf life.” ―
Max's Patreon Account has been terminated and SubscribeStar will not activate his account. Contributions and donations can now only be received via Wise bank.
If you would like to assist to keep this work and website active
please visit this page:
https://thecrowhouse.com/contribute.html
Crypto-currencies:
Bitcoin:
bc1qj3vrxj4zyyuaq2f8r3vgur6nrejgewckfv7gpa
Ethereum:
0x924C0F9A9889f703a9220eCf322342B9d6BDb32D
Monero: 87myJVoX3H4Pfd3hDp2wujHeB6K7VdFYF2zJJmoqGv8yE55mQDJdg3ySqnmwBXdZLrhJyydykgs2khmckmJNadaeHY3CrYQ
Pirate Chain: zs1f7jvqcntcplpfnva2lw7spwzr0xa5x7wczneg0v2epl78quqnt9ggudrk02yyzp8t4zy7pmflat
Litecoin:
LcTY57kkuWaSF8YqC9EbLpxBj5kcQzMLhQ
Dash:
XfGA55jscnDdHyQKhKTAEHQMP6GhqC5AGm
Bitcoin Cash:
qrnrjs27537pwd5ss2g6ez8epyp2cjfu8vu4tlrn5g
Dogecoin:
DTskDdMTAqRuTvJLEkJCU3mqVHL2nUx8xJ
XRP:
rBDovEDF53dPqHbNR3CEbmim3Aapo4tXq2
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/tRGJC88shRtG/
The Crowhouse