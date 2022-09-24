https://gnews.org/post/p1p4od999
09/11/2022 Dr. Ryan Cole: The spike protein is a toxin. We’re using a dangerous product on humans. The spike protein is harming the human cells, the human body, our hormones, our reproductive organs, and any organ where that protein lands. Period
