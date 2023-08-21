Indicted For You - Donald Trump is Stupid

Chump says he's "being indicted for you". No, Chump is being indicted because he was elected to do a job and he didn't do it and now we have to face the consequences of Chump's ineptitude because Donald Chump is Stupid.





https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web





#trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #buildthewall #draintheswamp #indicted #foryou #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser