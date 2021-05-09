Covid VARIANTS, Dr Michael Yeadon destroys the scaremongering and fear generating psyops

Full interviewVariants are not alarming the corona viruses are 99.7% identical to each other but in 16 months the virus has changed but only 00.3%.Immunologists tracked down a number of people who had the 2003 corona virus. They volunteered blood samples so tests could be done to see if their T cells (The human immune response system) recognised the Sars Cov 2 virus and they did. The 'T cells' lit up when they came in contact with the virus they remembered it and therefore knew how to neutralise the virus. However, Dr Yeadon explains this is not surprising as they are so close in their structure. Why would you believe anyone who tells you there are new variants when a 00.3% change is insufficient to fool the human immune system.Dr Yeadon says we are being lied to they are using the disguise of a virus to introduce a vaccine passport. We should REJECT and fight this ideology, we will become slaves.Former head of scientific research and vice president Pfizer saysCovid_19 is a 'slug of a virus in terms of changing its form'"In 16 months it's moved (AWAY FROM THE ORIGINAL SEQUENCE IN WUHAN, CHINA) 0.03% in its sequence.ALL VARIANTS ARE 99.7% IDENTICAL"These small changes in the 'variant' are hopelessly, little to fool your body in to thinking it's a new pathogen, it's simply not possible".It therefore follows that any mainstream media channel or government spokes person and or Doctor or anyone deemed to be a 'Specialist or Expert, by following the governments narrative they are spreading fear and scaremongering with their lies.