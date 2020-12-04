© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Idol of Anger
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • December 04, 2020
Anger is powerful. Anger is not always bad or a sin but what we do with it can become fatal and open demonic influence. Unexplained anger, irrational anger, out of control anger and other such aspects need to be brought into the presence of God and broken.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.