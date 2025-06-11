CTP 20250611 S3EJunVidExclSpecial Simone Biles Competitive EQUITY Woke nonsense idiocy continues despite her (IMO weak, farce, supposed) apology to Riley Gaines. When will she apologize to all the FEMALES she is SELLING OUT still going forward who will have their likely WINS/AWARDS being stolen from them by a MALE invading their Locker-Rooms and Sports.





Gymnastics, like Figure-Skating, is additionally SUBJECTIVE as well as requiring some talent. JUDGES may grade UP or DOWN to give Win/Defeat on many factors. Vs Riley Gaines SWIMMER where it matters not her style, her grace, her looks, but whether or not SHE can out-swim to the finish line her competitors (same with so many Runners we've seen have their Medals/Trophies STOLEN by a Male invading what is SUPPOSED TO BE TITLE IX PROTECTED COMPETITIONS!