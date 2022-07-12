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Why chemical remedies can not heal
Silver Dove
Silver Dove
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52 views • July 12, 2022

Pearls of Wisdom - Why chemical remedies can not heal


In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Suchada and Navasit

1. Why is chemical medicine not healing? Can you define “healing”?

2. Can Herbal medicine heal?

3. Can physical manipulations like massage etc. heal?

4. Can the body be healed at all?

5. What is the main difference from Energy Medicine to the other 3 methods?

6. How can we produce and use energy medicine


If you are interested in one of the Machines check out: https://copenlabs.com/

If you buy a machine, please put in the “comment” section: recommendation Katharina Bless – this won’t cost you any thing but give me some credit for the machine I’d like to buy. Thank you!

If you buy the basic Electronic Vibro-Potentiser Model CC/86/8/APS which is simple and very effective, I am happy to help you in a zoom call. You can send me an email: KatharinaBless at gmail.com


You can find the Table of Consciousness Levels in my blog:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/human-consciousness-levels


If you want to ask a question, we will talk about it and either answer it private or consider to make a video.
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted a huge orchard of fruit and other trees.

You can contact me at Telegram:
Silver Dove Group https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
My Posts only Pearls of Wisdom: https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
or contact me @KatharinaBless
GAB: https://gab.com/KatharinaBless
Blog Page: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove
If you want to send an email, use my full name (katharinabless) at gmail.com

Keywords
healingholisticherbal medicinehomeopathymassageacupunctureenergy medicineradionicsflower essenceschemical remedies
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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