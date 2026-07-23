Andy Wakefield Interview: Fighting Censorship and Defending Information Freedom

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- Andy Wakefield's New Book and Personal Story (0:01)
- Themes and Inspiration Behind "The Bequest" (3:57)
- Period Research and Autism Awareness (5:11)
- Challenges in Vaccine Safety and Autism Causation (10:20)
- The Role of AI in Medical Discovery and Education (22:18)
- The Future of Medicine and AI's Role (28:42)
- Final Thoughts and Advice for Parents (47:13)
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