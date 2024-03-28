Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Some thoughts about the 2 Vaccine Injury Summits recently attended
channel image
Fritjof Persson
370 Subscribers
112 views
Published 13 hours ago

I recorded some thoughts about the 2 Vaccine Injury Summits I attended recently. It might be hard to hear, but this is the raw, honest truth. We need to help these ppl. These crimes against humanity cannot go unpunished. You can watch the whole vid here: https://t.co/sGqTRBWqB2 https://t.co/yN3wG83Yw2

Keywords
some thoughtsabout the 2 vaccine injurysummits recently attended

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket