Li Zhanshu’s Remarks Confirm Chinese Communist Party’s Support for Russia

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https://gnews.org/post/p1lew4eeb
During his visit to Russia from September 7 to 10, 2022, Li Zhanshu, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, publicly expressed his support for Russia’s aggression against Ukraine