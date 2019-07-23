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Saratoga Quarter Coin Presentation 2015 • New York State Saratoga Battlefield
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8 views • July 23, 2019
U.S. Mint unveils the New Saratoga Quarter Coin, commemorating the British Surrender after the Battle at Saratoga during the American Revolutionary War in 1777. Schuylerville High School. Saratoga Battlefield. Saratoga County, Upstate New York.
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