FULL SHOW: Putin Sees Biden’s Escalation Of War In Ukraine As The Start Of WW3

The tremors for a potential World War 3 are beginning to be felt, as Owen Shroyer puts it, and the American media and Biden administration is selling a world of lies and misinformation to the public, only making the situation worse. Russia is making serious gains in Ukraine and making serious threats to America, showing Russian confidence and complete disrespect for Joe Biden. Meanwhile, the American media and Biden Administration is obsessing over how gay they are and how many different sexual orientations there are, while the rest of the world is hurtling for WWIII. This propaganda is permeating the sports world like never before, so sportscaster Nate Lucas joins to discuss. Pastor Greg Locke is on of may great American pastors taking part in the Great Reawakening and standing up for what is right and good for God’s people, he joins the transmission as well.