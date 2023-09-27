Familiares marcados e a separação do trigo e do joio (Anthony Patch e Kathleen Patch) Legendado

Video original - "Triumphant" - 6/6/21 - https://www.brighteon.com/14b83e21-a6f5-4238-8595-bb90f37233a7
Anthony Patch e Kathleen são avós e comentaram em outros videos que seus filhos escolheram receber a Marca da Besta.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.