How to be 100% Prepared Against the Cabal!
Our Amazing Grace
Published 13 hours ago



In this monocast, Grace’s dad discusses the critical thinking skills necessary to be prepared for the evil that is sweeping the planet. More importantly, he explains how the Tree of Knowledge has become an idol and the only way to be 100% prepared is to accept and be part of the Tree of Life.Show more


Link to PowerPoint Presentation: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/go3p5gm5qpmg4zzg9bbym/How-to-be-100-percent-prepared.pptx?rlkey=ut2sp0nfx88t8zkq9kadubdgc&dl=0


To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/


To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe


