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The Globalist Engineered Population Collapse has Entered A New Phase of Permanent Injections
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160 views • January 19, 2022
Alex Jones exposes the globalist plan to collapse the population ahead of their ill-fated attempt to takeover the world and submit humanity to the New World Order.
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