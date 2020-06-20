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THE LETTER TO THE CHURCH IN LAODICEA - THE LUKEWARM CHURCH
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21 views • June 20, 2020
Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Revelation 3:14-22. Laodicea was about 40 miles south and east of Philadelphia. It was the richest city in the region. The people there had sheep with soft black wool. The city was famous for this wool. With it, the people made clothes, which they sold. Jesus explains why he was not happy with them. They thought that they were doing well. They had all that they wanted. The church was wealthy and it seemed to be lively. They were rich and they had achieved it themselves. They were proud of what they had achieved. They were so pleased because of their wealth. They did not think that they needed anything.
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Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au
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