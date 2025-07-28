BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The W.H.O. One Health Digital Enslavement 2030 Plan is Rolling Out Everywhere
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
1 day ago

:::: video of 3rd World Countries pushing the Digital ID and passing laws for digital wallets. Some countries will resist and then an event will happen. Most people don't care about this and say they are not going to comply. They say it will never happen. It is happening and the majority of the people in the places it happens comply. People would rather watch P Diddy and Trumpstien Pedo tales which are nothing more than a distraction. We already knew that the Agents of Evil are pedophiles who drink the blood of children they sacrifice. Once they launch this Global Digital Governance with 5.5G AI it will slap a lot of people in the face. The COVID 19 vaccinated will be assimilated into the AI hivemind. This Digital Convergence is going live this year or later next year.

Keywords
vaccinesnwopharmatranshumanismpalantircrisprneuralinkdigital idnano techsynthetic biology
