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Chuck Schumer Hopes Texas 'Learned Their Lesson' After Feds Shut Off Power
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2010 views • February 23, 2021
Chuck Schumer Hopes Texas 'Learned Their Lesson' After Feds Shut Off Power
Alex Jones breaks down the leftist attack on the power grid in a bid to force the world into globalist controlled austerity.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60343e119dbe2c1423289a97
Alex Jones breaks down the leftist attack on the power grid in a bid to force the world into globalist controlled austerity.
https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60343e119dbe2c1423289a97
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