And We Know 4.21.2023 Public & Private Twitter, We have it all, More Redpills for the Weekend, PRAY!

LT of And We Know
April 21, 2023
Can you believe that twitter unverified several villains in this movie we are watching. Can you believe that there is more exposure of the evil than the enemy can handle. Do you know now this is all crumbling on them? Let’s go find out more.
Protect your investments with And We Know
http://andweknow.com/gold
Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.
—————————————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/
*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/
*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk
—————————————————
Fight trafficking - Go SATURDAY. MAY 6 . 2023 SARASOTA, FLORIDA. 4PM TO 8PM OR SUNSET
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
Medical Alert Bracelet https://formerfedsgroup.org/shop/medic-alert-bracelets/bracelet/
Jim Breuer 🔥 Jim Breuer GOES OFF on the Military Industrial Complex & the War in Ukraine https://t.me/chiefnerd/7357
Joe Rogan & Jim Breuer on the Cognitive Dissonance Around Vaccine Injuries https://t.me/chiefnerd/7358
NEW – ABC News Explains How 'Cloud Seeding' is Being Used to Modify Weather Across the U.S. https://t.me/chiefnerd/7356
According to Jacob Rothschild, of the Rothschild banking dynasty, Covid was a mere distraction from the man-made climate change scam. https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/4388
Zero Democrats voted for it. https://t.me/SpyGateDown/25388
Marjorie Taylor Greene just embarrassed Eric Swalwell publicly, triggered libs. (Memed) https://t.me/PepeMatter/15239
WATCH: Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson defends rioters who looted stores, shot into crowds & viciously beat innocent citizens: https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37024
Tonight I leave you with this beautiful rendition of a song I’ve always liked. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37038
🇺🇸 American lawyer Todd Callender: "Russia now has the strongest economy on the planet, because they have the resources that everyone needs. https://t.me/LauraAbolichannel/37055
Feminism has always been part of the Agenda2030/NWO https://t.me/agentsoftruth/23126
Rep. Michael Waltz (FL-6) on President Trump's leadership: "Every time I called the president needing something for my district, he answered the phone or called me back within hours, and always delivered." https://t.me/c/1323165257/2019
———————————————
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://shop.andweknow.com/
➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c
🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
----------The Patriot Light Socials----------
📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb
🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b
🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4
➜ ALL LINKS: https://linktr.ee/andweknow828
➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow
📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc
*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u
➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/
Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2jn0n6-4.21.23-public-and-private-twitter-we-have-it-all-more-redpills-for-the-wee.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.