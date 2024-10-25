All Aware EP 411 - From Battlefield To Awareness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join in with Nathan as he delves into the struggles and triumphs of John Lawyer, a multi-tour combat veteran turned spiritual coach as he discusses the complications and shellshock experienced by many veterans upon returning home, and how he found a new sense of purpose and awareness in his life when he tapped into his spirituality. From PTSD to finding a sense of community, this video sheds light on the often overlooked realities of life after the battlefield.
