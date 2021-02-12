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Covid Vaccine - No One In Their RIGHT Mind Would Want This Shot
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1005 views • February 12, 2021
Covid Vaccine - No One In Their RIGHT Mind Would Want This Shot
Mirrored from LBRY channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-02-12_0-04-23:3
A great 5 minute video that needs to be circulated. To all those who do circulate vital information that could save lives - Thank You!
https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-vaccine-truth-lies-misconceptions-revealed/5737017
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my primary, & back-up channels -
neverlosetruth -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
PLEASE REFER TO ORIGINAL YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
and
PLEASE REFER TO ORIGINAL YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/2021-02-12_0-04-23#3
Claim ID
3a261f30cbaf24c4a60d58a968efeadb7c401006
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
Mirrored from LBRY channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-02-12_0-04-23:3
A great 5 minute video that needs to be circulated. To all those who do circulate vital information that could save lives - Thank You!
https://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-vaccine-truth-lies-misconceptions-revealed/5737017
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my primary, & back-up channels -
neverlosetruth -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
PLEASE REFER TO ORIGINAL YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle...
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
and
PLEASE REFER TO ORIGINAL YOU TUBE PAGE FOR THE LINK BELOW.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU...
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
LBRY URL
lbry://@neverlosetruth#0/2021-02-12_0-04-23#3
Claim ID
3a261f30cbaf24c4a60d58a968efeadb7c401006
Languages
en
Media Type
video/mp4
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International
Keywords
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