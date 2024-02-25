Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Supreme Court Declines Challenge After Stunning Appeal Reversal
channel image
GalacticStorm
2207 Subscribers
Shop now
269 views
Published Sunday

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov | Supreme Court Declines Challenge After Stunning Appeal Reversal

The Supreme Court has refused to hear a challenge to the admissions policy of a top-rated high school that allegedly discriminates against Asian Americans.

This decision comes despite the court overturning 𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 just last year.

The decision sparked a stinging dissent from Justice Alito.

In an effort to "rebalance" the demographics of the student body, a top-rated high school in Virginia decided to change its admission criteria.

As a result, the proportion of Asian students dropped from 73% to 54%.


https://ept.ms/BigDissentFM


Episode Resources:

🔵 Sam Alito Dissent:

https://ept.ms/49J0QbD

🔵 Full Case Analysis:

https://ept.ms/49LMwzl


Keywords
facts matterroman balmakovepoch tvscotus ruling

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket