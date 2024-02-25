EPOCH TV | Supreme Court Declines Challenge After Stunning Appeal Reversal

EPOCH TV | Facts Matter With Roman Balmakov | Supreme Court Declines Challenge After Stunning Appeal Reversal
The Supreme Court has refused to hear a challenge to the admissions policy of a top-rated high school that allegedly discriminates against Asian Americans.
This decision comes despite the court overturning 𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗿𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗮𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 just last year.
The decision sparked a stinging dissent from Justice Alito.
In an effort to "rebalance" the demographics of the student body, a top-rated high school in Virginia decided to change its admission criteria.
As a result, the proportion of Asian students dropped from 73% to 54%.
