Is the Iron dome just a big scam?
It is well known that the Israeli government funded and supported Hamas in the past. Are these constant "rocket attacks" on Israel just a way to terrorize the own population into supporting the expansionist agenda of the zionist government and the continued genocide of the Palestinians?
🤔🤔🤔