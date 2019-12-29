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Do You Have 2020 Vision? What To Expect In The Year 2020.
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37 views • December 29, 2019
Do you feel it too? Do you feel a massive change and event on the near horizon? Maybe you do and maybe you don’t, but I most certainly do. This world is simmering, and the temperature keeps steadily climbing. The rich and powerful are lining their chess pieces up and are ready to turn things up. There is political dissension everywhere. Provocations of war everywhere. Economic stress everywhere. Debt piling up like never before. Mass shootings and acts of terrorism everywhere. But are we listening? Let’s go over the potential risks of 2020. Let’s Begin!
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