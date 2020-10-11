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"Increase Our Faith" - Luke 17:5-19 - Interactive
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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14 views • October 11, 2020
Proverbs 20:12: The hearing ear and the seeing eye, The Lord has made both of them

Most Christians believe that having "more faith" is the key to a more powerful life. As we learn from the 17th chapter of Luke, the apostles did too, but Jesus challenged that, giving those who would have a hearing ear more insight into this essential of life! In this video we explore that using a recently published interactive version of the text.

We also introduce a new study titled, "Increase Our Faith" - The Hidden Treasure of Luke 17:5-19. This is a refreshed version of a legacy page on TheOpenScroll.com, taking its place as Part 2 of "Keys to Developing a Hearing Ear."

See https://theopenscroll.com/keyIncreaseFaith.htm

Here's a video of Aaron reading that study:
https://youtu.be/0gdVMrtRQ5I

Looking for Part 1 of "Keys to Developing a Hearing Ear" - The Key Parable?
https://theopenscroll.com/keyhear.htm (This is still the "legacy" version, with a refreshed version being a work in progress)

Here's a video of Aaron reading that study:
https://youtu.be/HVJ5cVh68ZQ


How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:

Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/

The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ

The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community

The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/

The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll

Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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truthfaithperspectiveparableluke 17
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy