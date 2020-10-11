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"Increase Our Faith" - Luke 17:5-19 - Interactive
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14 views • October 11, 2020
Proverbs 20:12: The hearing ear and the seeing eye, The Lord has made both of them
Most Christians believe that having "more faith" is the key to a more powerful life. As we learn from the 17th chapter of Luke, the apostles did too, but Jesus challenged that, giving those who would have a hearing ear more insight into this essential of life! In this video we explore that using a recently published interactive version of the text.
We also introduce a new study titled, "Increase Our Faith" - The Hidden Treasure of Luke 17:5-19. This is a refreshed version of a legacy page on TheOpenScroll.com, taking its place as Part 2 of "Keys to Developing a Hearing Ear."
See https://theopenscroll.com/keyIncreaseFaith.htm
Here's a video of Aaron reading that study:
https://youtu.be/0gdVMrtRQ5I
Looking for Part 1 of "Keys to Developing a Hearing Ear" - The Key Parable?
https://theopenscroll.com/keyhear.htm (This is still the "legacy" version, with a refreshed version being a work in progress)
Here's a video of Aaron reading that study:
https://youtu.be/HVJ5cVh68ZQ
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
Most Christians believe that having "more faith" is the key to a more powerful life. As we learn from the 17th chapter of Luke, the apostles did too, but Jesus challenged that, giving those who would have a hearing ear more insight into this essential of life! In this video we explore that using a recently published interactive version of the text.
We also introduce a new study titled, "Increase Our Faith" - The Hidden Treasure of Luke 17:5-19. This is a refreshed version of a legacy page on TheOpenScroll.com, taking its place as Part 2 of "Keys to Developing a Hearing Ear."
See https://theopenscroll.com/keyIncreaseFaith.htm
Here's a video of Aaron reading that study:
https://youtu.be/0gdVMrtRQ5I
Looking for Part 1 of "Keys to Developing a Hearing Ear" - The Key Parable?
https://theopenscroll.com/keyhear.htm (This is still the "legacy" version, with a refreshed version being a work in progress)
Here's a video of Aaron reading that study:
https://youtu.be/HVJ5cVh68ZQ
How to stay in touch with Bob and Aaron's work:
Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/
The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ
The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community
The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/
The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll
Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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