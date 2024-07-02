Barbara O'Neill - Poultices & Their Applications (05.17.2012)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn the simple but effective remedies of poultices made from such household items as potato, onion, charcoal and rags.
Remedies covered:
Onion Poultice
Garlic Poultice
Potato Poultice
Cayenne Poultice
Castor Oil Poultice
Charcoal Poultice
Barbara O'Neill, a qualified naturopath and nutritionist, is also an international speaker on natural self-healing. She has raised eight children and is a specialist in women's and children's health.
She is also the health director of the successful Misty Mountain Health Retreat, located in the Macleay Valley west of Kempsey, between Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie.
Barbara is passionate about good health and natural healing. She believes in giving the body optimum conditions in order for it to heal itself.
Did you know an onion can help relieve a swollen bruise and charcoal can help to draw venom from a bite out of your body? Learn the simple but effective remedies of poultices made from such household items as potato, onion, charcoal and rags.
https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowers
https://t.me/BarbaraONeillsFollowersChat
Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578
https://www.selfhealbydesign.com/