God’s love is using our prayers to bring many lukewarm Christians to have horrific dreams to repent

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2026). Because of God's love & mercy & grace, and because of our real Christians' faithful fasting & intercessory prayers amidst constant assassination attempts, and because we do not leave our brothers behind, God is giving masses of lukewarm Christians horrific dreams of the Tribulation Age judgment wrath of God after the rapture, so that they are repenting of being angry at God & hating God & living in sin. Keep fasting and praying and interceding. Jesus died on the cross to atone for your sins, and he rose again, and he is seated on his throne in heaven reigning, so that whoever repents and receives him as Savior & Lord will receive forgiveness for sins and the gift of eternal life.
