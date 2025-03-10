Kaena (2004, Playstation 2)

Kaena (カエナ) is a beat'em up developed by French company Xilam Multimedia and published by Namco. It was only released in Japan and the rest of Asia. A fully localized English was developed and planned for release in North America, probably Europe also, but ultimately got cancelled. A collector obtained a copy of the English version in 2024.

The game is based on the French-Canadian computer animated film Kaena - The Prophecy. Parts of the film are also used as cutscenes in the game. The film was produced by Xilam Animation, the partent company of Xilam Multimedia.

Kaena is a young woman living in a village which is inside a giant tree. The people of Kaena's village collect sap from the tree to sacrifice it to their gods for protection. However, the gods seem to become increasingly angry, as less and less sap can be obtained from the tree. Kaena, who does not believe in the gods, refuses to help gathering sap. She prefers to explore the environment outside of the village. One day, after the an earthquake occurs during the sap sacrifice, Kaena angrily confronts the village priest. This leads to a brawl and to the priest accusing Kaena of trying to kill him. Kaena flees from the village, and so her adventure begins.

The game uses 2D bakcgrounds,real-time 3D for the characters and fixed camera angles, similar to Resident Evil. Kaena is armed with a knife. She can perform a normal and a heavy attack, as well as various combos combing the attacks and directional keys. Killing enemies releases spheres of certain colours which will come to your character automatically. White spheres give you experience points, red sphere fill up a berzerk meter and green sphere restore your health.