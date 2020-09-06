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New Creations in Israel!
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20 views • September 06, 2020
Aliyah Now presents "New Creations in Israel!" Rare interviews with 21 creative Jewish people living in Israel. Messianic Jewish artists, sculptors, architects, poets, musicians, more! World-renowned artist and Holocaust survivor Dr. Avi Magid interviewed in his Beersheva home! Australians interviewed in Jerusalem include iconic Israeli dancer Mary Jones and historian Kevin Crombie. All 21 word-for-word interviews in "New Creations in Israel" now available in paperback and immediately-downloadable EBook formats at Lulu.com. Fascinating!
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