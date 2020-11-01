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POWER PACKED! Edmonton "High Noon" Rally! (1 of 4)
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50 views • November 01, 2020
POWER PACKED! Edmonton "High Noon" Rally! (1 of 4) Full Drama! Lyrics of Dylan's "Slow Training Coming" tailored to Alberta's "Venezuela-path" Trudeau enigma! Shofars proclaiming Victory! Laura Lynn & Friends rudely interrupted by militant LGBT! (16 min. mark) Bold speaker from Communist Poland warns Albertans! All at a Christian Pro-Trump Rally!
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