© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
America First Candidates Under Attack: Candidate Ted Daniels Swatted, Set up by Rolling Stone
Follow
0
Share
Report
37 views • May 13, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The establishment is doing EVERYTHING they can to eliminate America First candidates! Teddy Daniels is an American Patriot who is running for office. He has been SWATTED in his own home, he has been threatened, sabotaged by his opponents, but through it all he VOWES that he will never back down!
Check out Teddy's campaign here: https://teddydanielspa.com/
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14i98f-america-first-candidates-under-attack-candidate-ted-daniels-swatted-set-up-.html
The establishment is doing EVERYTHING they can to eliminate America First candidates! Teddy Daniels is an American Patriot who is running for office. He has been SWATTED in his own home, he has been threatened, sabotaged by his opponents, but through it all he VOWES that he will never back down!
Check out Teddy's campaign here: https://teddydanielspa.com/
Watch this full segment now at StewPeters.com!
Visit our friends at Goldco!
http://goldco.com/SP
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v14i98f-america-first-candidates-under-attack-candidate-ted-daniels-swatted-set-up-.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.