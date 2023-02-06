Genesis Pt. 38 - Who Do You Fear? w/Pastor Jackson Lahmeyer

Genesis 39:20-23
Joseph does the right thing but finds himself buried in an Egyptian prison
Yet while being buried in this prison it says God's favor was with Joseph
I've learned that sometimes favor doesn't always feel like favor in the moment
It is hard sometimes when to see what God is doing when we lose our horse or when our son breaks his leg or we get thrown in prison
Favor doesn't always feel like favor in the moment
But when you realize that your life started in the mind of God before it ever started here on this planet you can trust that He who began a good work in you is faithful to complete it
God gave Joseph a dream at 17 years old that He would end up in a position of power and authority
Which means no prison can stop what God promised
God gave a promise and vision to Joseph for his life to accomplish
God will never tell you do something that He has not already finished
Before God asks you to start something he has already finished it
God is looking for people to simply start what He has finished
He is Alpha & Omega
Before anything becomes something; it already is finished in Him
God is looking for people to start what He has already finished
God finishes everything before He ever starts it
He is Alpha & Omega, He is the author & the finisher
Isaiah 46:8-10
