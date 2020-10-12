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EP 2143-6PM TRUMP TWEETS ON TARGET! Crazy Nancy’s  25th Amendment to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris!
The Pete Santilli Show
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5 views • October 12, 2020
THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW #2143
FRIDAY - OCTOBER 09 , 2020 - 6PM EASTERN
FULL SHOW Live Broadcast Link: https://evault.video/view?l=2401777428 

EP 2143-6PM TRUMP TWEETS ON TARGET! Crazy Nancy’s  25th Amendment to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris!   

Democrat Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an investigation into President Donald Trump’s mental and physical health on Friday — less than 4 weeks until the presidential election. Pelosi is broadcasting the Democrat Party’s desperation!  EP 2143-6PM TRUMP TWEETS ON TARGET! Crazy Nancy’s 25th Amendment to replace Joe Biden with Kamala Harris! – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/3luNHd5 

SPECIAL GUEST: Greg Young, is an ordained minister, and known as Pastor Greg through his radio show, Chosen Generation Radio. He created the radio show 8 years ago and began on a small station in Kerrville Texas. The show has aired in Philadelphia and Southern California and currently syndicated through USA Radio Networks and AM/FM247 and Wilkins Radio Network along with airing on several independent stations and WWCR short wave radio.



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