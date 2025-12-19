Brighteon Broadcast News, Dec 19, 2025 – AI Vibe Coding Demo, Bongino OUT at FBI, Ending Statism with Technology

- Decentralized TV Show Preview and Interview Highlights (0:10)

- Vibe Coding Demonstration and Book Project (3:10)

- Improved Search Feature and Download Capability (8:10)

- Special Report: How Open Source AI Can End Statism (9:33)

- Critique of Government and the Role of AI (43:44)

- The Future of AI and Human Freedom (1:10:09)

- Decentralization and AI Misconceptions (1:17:22)

- Human Intelligence vs. AI (1:22:54)

- Introduction to Decentralized TV (1:25:19)

- Book Creation Engine and AI Capabilities (1:29:11)

- Gold and Silver Market Analysis (1:40:22)

- Industrial Drivers of Silver Demand (2:01:50)

- Market Stress Signals and Supply Constraints (2:18:33)

- Global Monetary Reset and Gold (2:23:30)

- Practical Advice for Acquiring Precious Metals (2:29:04)

- Conclusion and Contact Information (2:33:27)

- Discussion on Variety of Perspectives and Challenging Mainstream Narratives (2:35:15)

- Introduction to the After Party and Book Creation (2:38:27)

- Predictions for 2026 and Financial Insights (3:02:01)

- Introduction to the Unincorporated Nonprofit Association (UNA) (3:06:52)

- Health and Wellness Insights (3:19:36)

- Book Engine and AI Technology (3:26:35)

- Final Thoughts and Future Plans (3:36:43)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





